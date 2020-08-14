PRIMAL FEAR Unveils 'The Lost & The Forgotten' Music Video

The official music video for "The Lost & The Forgotten", a brand new song from German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", which was released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "'The Lost & The Forgotten' follows the PRIMAL FEAR tradition, for example, our songs 'The End Is Near' or 'Hounds Of Justice' of the last albums, and shows the more brutal, modern side of the band, which will be a very strong contender for the forthcoming live shows. Thanks to the team for their fantastic hard work to realize our vision of the song, especially Markus Staiger, Bodo Hayen and Ubikmedia!"

"Metal Commando" was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen. It is available as a 2CD digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive mailorder box.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," said Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."

"Metal Commando" track listing:

01. I Am Alive

02. Along Came The Devil

03. Halo

04. Hear Me Calling

05. The Lost & The Forgotten

06. My Name Is Fear

07. I Will Be Gone

08. Raise Your Fists

09. Howl Of The Banshee

10. Afterlife

11. Infinity

Bonus CD (limited edition 2-CD digipak)

12. Rising Fear

13. Leave Me Alone

14. Second To None

15. Crucify Me

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Alex Beyrodt - guitars

Tom Naumann - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

