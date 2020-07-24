PRIMAL FEAR Unveils Music Video For 'Hear Me Calling'

The official music video for "Hear Me Calling", a brand new song from German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", which is being released today (Friday, July 24) via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "The special thing about 'Hear Me Calling' is, that we are combining the vibes of the first PF albums with the new PRIMAL FEAR of 2020. It's great, because Tom [Naumann, guitar] was a part of the songwriting and the basis of the song was made in my studio. Ralf [Scheepers, vocals] made the lyrics, perfectly interpreting all the emotions and with a really strong chorus. Far away from home, in a shady plane somewhere between Peru and Bolivia, thinking about home….. a strong combination of powerful guitar riffs, awesome melodies, groove and a great hook!"

"Metal Commando" was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen. It is available as a 2CD digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive mailorder box.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," adds Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."

"Metal Commando" track listing:

01. I Am Alive

02. Along Came The Devil

03. Halo

04. Hear Me Calling

05. The Lost & The Forgotten

06. My Name Is Fear

07. I Will Be Gone

08. Raise Your Fists

09. Howl Of The Banshee

10. Afterlife

11. Infinity

Bonus CD (limited edition 2-CD digipak)

12. Rising Fear

13. Leave Me Alone

14. Second To None

15. Crucify Me

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Alex Beyrodt - guitars

Tom Naumann - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

