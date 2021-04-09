PRIMAL FEAR Teams Up With TARJA TURUNEN For 'I Will Be Gone' Music Video

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR have released a new five-track single "I Will Be Gone". Also available is the official music video for the title track, featuring a guest appearance by former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

"There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list," bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments. "That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was totally relaxed and professional — a great experience also because Tarja's and Ralf's [Scheepers] voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the 'Metal Commando' saga with a unique chapter. We're all really proud of this single."

Turunen adds: "I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in PRIMAL FEAR's beautiful song 'I Will Be Gone'. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment."

The new track "I Will Be Gone" showcases PRIMAL FEAR's mellow, bittersweet side. The song, fragile and touching, gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja's unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of PRIMAL FEAR. Yet, it's not the only gift they deliver on this five-track effort — just take "Vote Of No Confidence", for example, an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited "Metal Commando" digipack, three more tracks complete this release; enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear", massive mid-tempo smasher "Leave Me Alone" and heavy metal monument "Second To None", making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another offshoot of a successful album.

"I Will Be Gone" track listing:

01. I Will Be Gone (feat. Tarja Turunen)
02. Vote For No Confidence
03. Rising Fear
04. Leave Me Alone
05. Second to None

PRIMAL FEAR's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", was released in July via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen.


