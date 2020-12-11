PRIMAL FEAR Recruits TARJA TURUNEN For 'I Will Be Gone' Single

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR will release a new five-track single, "I Will Be Gone", on April 9, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The effort will include an exclusive new version of the band's achingly beautiful ballad "I Will Be Gone", re-recorded with former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

"I Will Be Gone" gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja's unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of PRIMAL FEAR. Yet it's not the only gift they deliver on this EP; "Vote Of No Confidence", for example, is an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited "Metal Commando" digipack, three more songs complete this release: enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear"; massive mid-tempo smasher "Leave Me Alone"; and heavy metal monument "Second To None", making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another offshoot of a successful album.

Track listing:

01. I Will Be Gone (feat. Tarja Turunen)

02. Vote For No Confidence

03. Rising Fear

04. Leave Me Alone

05. Second to None

Comments PRIMAL FEAR bassist Mat Sinner: "There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list. That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was totally relaxed and professional — a great experience also because Tarja's and Ralf's [Scheepers] voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the 'Metal Commando' saga with a unique chapter. We're all really proud of this single."

Turunen adds: "I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in PRIMAL FEAR's beautiful song 'I Will Be Gone'. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment."

"I Will Be Gone" will be available on multi-colored vinyl, shaped vinyl, CD digipack and digitally.

PRIMAL FEAR's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", was released in July via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," said Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."