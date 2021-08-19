PRIMAL FEAR Cancels All 2021 And 2022 Shows 'Due To A Serious Illness Issue'

PRIMAL FEAR has scrapped its previously announced shows for 2021 and 2022 "due to a serious illness issue."

The German metallers announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR. We deeply regret to inform you that due to a serious illness issue the band has to cancel all shows booked for 2021 and 2022. At the moment we are not able to foresee when the band will be able to continue what the love the most: playing shows.

"Please stay with us and we gonna inform you as soon as we have news. Stay healthy!"

This past April, PRIMAL FEAR released a five-track single called "I Will Be Gone". Also made available was the official music video for the title track, featuring a guest appearance by former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

PRIMAL FEAR's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", was released in July via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by bassist Mat Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen.

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Alex Beyrodt - guitars

Tom Naumann - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

