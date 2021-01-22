Previously Unheard Music From Late AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT Officially Released After 50 Years

A box set containing previously unreleased music written and sung by Bon Scott has just been made available via Cherry Red Records.

Founded in Australia, rock band FRATERNITY will forever be associated with Scott, who would later join AC/DC and enjoy worldwide fame. However, Scott's tenure with FRATERNITY has been poorly documented on the reissue market. Of the two albums the band had issued at the time, "Livestock" and "Flaming Galah", neither album has been released officially. And their story has never been told accurately. Half a century later, "Seasons Of Change - The Complete Recordings 1970-1974" finally seeks to amend this oversight.

Curated in conjunction with surviving band members (Bruce Howe, John Freeman, Sam See, John Bisset, Uncle John Eyers and the estate of Mick Jurd) and their original manager Hamish Henry, this three-CD set seeks to offer the complete recorded output of FRATERNITY, including both their albums from 1971-72 (originally issued on Sweet Peach and RCA, respectively), utilizing the original master tapes and best possible remastering sources, adding all relevant non-albums singles As and Bs and EP tracks. Bonus tracks feature FRATERNITY backing THE VALENTINES' Vince Lovegrove and their victory at the National Battle Of The Sounds competition where they claimed the title of Australia's No. 1 band.

In addition, research by Victor Marshall for this package uncovered the long-lost Hamish Henry cache of session tapes which have been curated into FRATERNITY's third album "Second Chance". "Second Chance" also features live tracks recorded at PT Lincoln, South Australia as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. Famous artist Vytas Serelis, designer of the "Flaming Galah" cover returns with original cover artwork for "Second Chance".

Musically, from their base in Aldgate, South Australia, FRATERNITY ran the gamut of musical styles in vogue on the rock scene at the dawn of the 1970s, from proto-heavy metal to country and soft rock, progressive music and a nod here and there to the earlier psychedelic boom.

"Seasons Of Change - The Complete Recordings 1970-1974" is beautifully presented, with exhaustive 18,000-word sleeve notes and unseen photos of the band from The Grape Organisation, which has worked in conjunction with Cherry Red's Lemon label to create this new 50th-anniversary collection.

Disc One: Livestock

01. Livestock

02. Somerville

03. Raglan's Folly

04. Cool Spot

05. Grand Canyon Suites

06. Jupiter Landscape

07. You Have A God

08. It

Bonus tracks

09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?

10. Question

11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)

12. Somerville (Single Version)

13. The Race Part 1

14. The Race Part 2

Disc Two: Flaming Galah

01. Welfare Boogie

02. Annabelle

03. Seasons Of Change

04. If You Got It

05. You Have A God

06. Hemming's Farm

07. Raglan's Folly

08. Getting Off

09. Somerville R.I.P.

10. Canyon Suite

Bonus tracks

11. The Shape I'm In

12. If You Got It

13. Raglan's Folly

14. You Have A God

15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley's Battle Of The Sounds 1971)

Disc Three: Second Chance

01. Second Chance

02. Tiger

03. Going Down

04. Requiem

05. Patch Of Land

06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)

07. Hogwash

08. Chest Fever

09. Little Queenie

10. The Memory

11. Just Another Whistle Stop

12. No Particular Place To Go

13. Livestock

14. Rented Room Blues

15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)

16. That's Alright Momma

