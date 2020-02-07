PRETTY MAIDS Singer RONNIE ATKINS Announces He Is Cancer-Free

PRETTY MAIDS singer Ronnie Atkins says that he is cancer-free.

The Danish musician broke the news of his lung cancer diagnosis in October via the band's Facebook page.

He wrote in an open letter to the PRETTY MAIDS fans that his illness "came totally unexpected without any typical symptoms."

Earlier today, Atkins released the following update via the band's social media:

"Some good news ! A couple of days ago I had the fantastic message that there are no more signs of cancer to be seen/tracked based on the scans that I had taken recently. That's the best news I have had in a long time, thank god.

"As for everyone who's encountered cancer, I'm fully aware that it doesn't necessarily mean that I'm 'homesafe' and the next 5 years are so to speak crucial, but nevertheless it's a big step in the right direction and a great relief for me and my family.

"To avoid or lower the chances of reoccurrences the doctors have reccomended me to undergo immunotherapy for the next year, which I've naturally agreed to and allready started up.

"Now it's time to recuperate, regain some strength and knock myself back into shape, witch I'm eager to do. There will/might be some sequelae that I have to deal with, but so be it. That's life.

"With the risk of being accused of repeating myself I once again wanna express my sincere thanx to all of you out there ( my army of beautiful souls ) who's been supporting me through out this with sweet greetings, messages, advice and prayers. It's been heart warming and I'm forever grateful."

Atkins underwent at least 33 radiation and four chemotherapy treatments last fall before being declared cancer-free.

All of PRETTY MAIDS' previously announced shows were canceled and all of the group's plans were put "on hold" while Ronnie underwent treatment.

Formed in early 1982 by Atkins and guitarist Ken Hammer, PRETTY MAIDS quickly established itself as a band to be taken seriously. In April 1987, "Future World", the band's third album recorded in the USA, was released to great acclaim and is still today regarded as a "classic."

After the release of the follow-up album "Jump The Gun" (produced by DEEP PURPLE's Roger Glover), PRETTY MAIDS in 1991 were on the verge of a breakup. However, Hammer and Atkins found a new rhythm section and in 1992 released the "Sin - Decade", a record that would reveal that PRETTY MAIDS was still a force to be reckoned with, despite the fact that the metal scene now was overrun by the grunge movement. "Sin - Decade" became a huge success in Japan and gave the band a big radio hit with the single "Please Don't Leave Me", laying the foundation for the band in the East that would last for the next decade.

During the ensuing years, PRETTY MAIDS continued to release albums usually followed by European and Japanese tours.

In a 2013 interview with Myglobalmind, Atkins joked that the secret to keeping his voice in shape was "twenty cigarettes a day and little drink now and then."

PRETTY MAIDS' latest album, "Undress Your Madness", was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

