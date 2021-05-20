POWERWOLF Releases Music Video For New Single 'Beast Of Gévaudan'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The first single from the LP, "Beast Of Gévaudan", takes the listener on an impressive journey into the depths of historical France, while the majestically staged music video and its stunning visuals make hearts beat faster just after the first few seconds.

POWERWOLF guitarist Matthew Greywolf states about the track: "We are more than proud to present 'Beast Of Gévaudan', the first song off our upcoming album, 'Call Of The Wild'. The story behind the song couldn't fit better into the world of POWERWOLF: It's about a mysterious beast that killed countless people in the south of France at the end of the 18th century. The beast was never caught and there have always been many legends surrounding the events, up to the interpretation of the clergy, who saw the beast as 'God's punishment' or even as a 'savior of mankind from the worldly and sinful existence.'"

Once again created in cooperation with the honorable producer duo of Jens Bogren and Joost Van Den Broek, "Call Of The Wild" will open a new chapter in the band's history. The eighth studio album will serve both old and newly recruited POWERWOLF devotees with well-known classic trademarks, and equally surprise and delight them at every stage of this wild 11-track ride.

Greywolf says about "Call Of The Wild": "With 'Call Of The Wild', we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of POWERWOLF. The album sounds unmistakably like POWERWOLF and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood For Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive Or Undead', we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

"Call Of The Wild" track listing:

01. Faster Than The Flame

02. Beast Of Gévaudan

03. Dancing With The Dead

04. Varcolac

05. Alive Or Undead

06. Blood For Blood (Faoladh)

07. Glaubenskraft

08. Call Of The Wild

09. Sermon Of Swords

10. Undress To Confess

11. Reverent Of Rats

Various formats (2-CD mediabook, 3-LP vinyl box, 3-CD earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album "Missa Cantorem" — a cross-section of the POWERWOLF success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

"Missa Cantorem" (bonus album) track listing:

01. Sanctified With Dynamite - feat. Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR)

02. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend - feat. Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY)

03. Nightside Of Siberia - feat. Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH)

04. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone - feat. Doro Pesch

05. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike) - feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (TRIVIUM)

06. Killers With The Cross - feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK)

07. Kiss Of The Cobra King - feat. Chris Harms (LORD OF THE LOST)

08. We Drink Your Blood - feat. Johannes Eckerström (AVATAR)

09. Resurrection By Erection - feat. Christopher Bowes (ALESTORM)

10. Saturday Satan - feat. Jari Mäenpää (WINTERSUN)

A European tour in support of the effort will follow in October. Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production POWERWOLF has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of one of the most hard-working and entertaining live bands on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, numerous releases have entered the official album charts at the pole position. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015), POWERWOLF achieved gold status for the first time and stayed at the top of the charts for more than nine weeks, while the predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013) — as well as the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016) — hit the official German album charts at No. 1. POWERWOLF's holy mass in the name of heavy metal is unstoppable, their latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament of Sin", again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying "Wolfsnächte" tour, in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances, became a single major triumph — as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which the crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the 'WOLF.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES

