POWERWOLF Drops New Single 'Sainted By The Storm'

Not even a year after the release of their critically acclaimed and worldwide successful studio album "Call Of The Wild", POWERWOLF have unleashed a new, energetic single, "Sainted By The Storm". On the new song, the band combines each member's strengths to form a powerful future hit — a song that once again underlines POWERWOLF's status as one of the leading bands in the genre.

POWERWOLF comments on the new single: "We would like to thank you all for your fantastic support with the release of a brand new song! It's been less than a year since we released our new album, 'Call Of The Wild', and it's rather unusual for us to follow up so soon, but we miss you all and were overwhelmed by your comments and feedback not only on the last album but also on our streaming event 'The Monumental Mass', despite the lack of live shows and the opportunity to see each other again and celebrate a furious metal mass together! Enjoy 'Sainted By The Storm'. This one is for you, wolves!”

The epic and very detailed cover artwork is once again created by Zsofia Dankova, who has been creating all of the band's artworks during the last years.

"Sainted By The Storm" is available in strictly limited CD digipak as well as digitally. As a special bonus, an orchestral version of the song, as well as an instrumental version is available in all formats.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of the most hard-working and entertaining live band on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, but numerous releases have entered the official German album charts at the top position of No. 1. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015), POWERWOLF achieved gold status (in the Czech Republic) for the first time, while its predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013), hit the official German album charts at No. 1, and the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016), came in at No. 1 of the German DVD chart. POWERWOLF's latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament Of Sin" (2018), again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying, almost completely sold-out "Wolfsnächte" headline tour — in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances — became a single major triumph, as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the wolves and their unique, (un)holy metal mass. In the end of 2021, POWERWOLF celebrated "The Monumental Mass" — a streaming event that set new standards. With the new studio album, "Call Of The Wild", and the upcoming tour charging through the largest halls in Europe, the whole world is completely under the sign of the wolf pack once again.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES

