POWERWOLF Announces New Studio Album 'Call Of The Wild'

March 31, 2021 0 Comments

POWERWOLF Announces New Studio Album 'Call Of The Wild'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9, 2021 via Napalm Records. A European tour in support of the effort will follow in October. Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production POWERWOLF has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

"Wolfsnächte 2021" tour dates:

Oct. 01 - DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle
Oct. 02 - CH - Zürich / Samsung Hall
Oct. 04 - ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz
Oct. 05 - ES - Madrid / Riviera
Oct. 07 - FR - Paris / Zenith
Oct. 08 - UK - London / Roundhouse
Oct. 09 - BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena
Oct. 10 - NL - Amsterdam / Afas Live
Oct. 12 - IT - Milano / Alcatraz
Oct. 13 - DE - Frankfurt / Jahrhunderthalle
Oct. 15 - DE - Munich / Zenith
Oct. 16 - DE - Oberhausen / König Pilsener Arena
Oct. 17 - CZ - Prague / Tipsport Arena
Oct. 18 - PL - Katowice - MCK
Oct. 20 - HU - Budapest / Arena
Oct. 21 - AT - Vienna / Gasometer
Oct. 22 - DE - Berlin / UFO im Velodrom
Oct. 23 - DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle

POWERWOLF's seventh album, "The Sacrament Of Sin", was released in July 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Blessed & Possessed" was recorded at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with KREATOR, DRAGONFORCE, SEPULTURA and PARADISE LOST, among others.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of one of the most hard-working and entertaining live bands on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, numerous releases have entered the official album charts at the pole position. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015), POWERWOLF achieved gold status for the first time and stayed at the top of the charts for more than nine weeks, while the predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013) — as well as the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016) — hit the official German album charts at No. 1. POWERWOLF's holy mass in the name of heavy metal is unstoppable, their latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament of Sin", again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying "Wolfsnächte" tour, in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances, became a single major triumph — as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which the crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the 'WOLF.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel - organ
Charles Greywolf - guitar
Matthew Greywolf - guitar
Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).