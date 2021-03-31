POWERWOLF Announces New Studio Album 'Call Of The Wild'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9, 2021 via Napalm Records. A European tour in support of the effort will follow in October. Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production POWERWOLF has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

"Wolfsnächte 2021" tour dates:

Oct. 01 - DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle

Oct. 02 - CH - Zürich / Samsung Hall

Oct. 04 - ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz

Oct. 05 - ES - Madrid / Riviera

Oct. 07 - FR - Paris / Zenith

Oct. 08 - UK - London / Roundhouse

Oct. 09 - BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena

Oct. 10 - NL - Amsterdam / Afas Live

Oct. 12 - IT - Milano / Alcatraz

Oct. 13 - DE - Frankfurt / Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 15 - DE - Munich / Zenith

Oct. 16 - DE - Oberhausen / König Pilsener Arena

Oct. 17 - CZ - Prague / Tipsport Arena

Oct. 18 - PL - Katowice - MCK

Oct. 20 - HU - Budapest / Arena

Oct. 21 - AT - Vienna / Gasometer

Oct. 22 - DE - Berlin / UFO im Velodrom

Oct. 23 - DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle

POWERWOLF's seventh album, "The Sacrament Of Sin", was released in July 2018 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Blessed & Possessed" was recorded at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with KREATOR, DRAGONFORCE, SEPULTURA and PARADISE LOST, among others.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of one of the most hard-working and entertaining live bands on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, numerous releases have entered the official album charts at the pole position. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015), POWERWOLF achieved gold status for the first time and stayed at the top of the charts for more than nine weeks, while the predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013) — as well as the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016) — hit the official German album charts at No. 1. POWERWOLF's holy mass in the name of heavy metal is unstoppable, their latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament of Sin", again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying "Wolfsnächte" tour, in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances, became a single major triumph — as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which the crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the 'WOLF.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES