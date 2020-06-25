POWERMAN 5000's SPIDER ONE Reacts To Report That U.S. Has Set Another Single-Day Record For Coronavirus Cases

POWERMAN 5000 frontman Spider One has weighed in on reports that the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is officially worse than it has ever been.
38,115 new infections in the country were reported by state health departments on Wednesday — surpassing the previous single-day record of 34,203 set on April 25.
Earlier today, Spider One shared a graphic from the European CDC which shows that unlike Europe and parts of East Asia, the United States never climbed down from its April peak of COVID-19 cases. He wrote in an accompanying message: "Keep pushing America! We're almost at the top!"
The singer's latest comments come two weeks after he derided people for been questioning the severity of COVID-19.
"Hey assholes, if you every want to see another band play live again, stop pretending this Covid 19 shit ain't real," he tweeted on June 11.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many other experts have concluded that millions of Americans have probably had the coronavirus without knowing it.
"Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there actually were 10 other infections," Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said on Thursday.
Although confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. current stand at 2.3 million, the real number could be at least 20 million by the CDC's estimates.
Keep pushing America! We’re almost at the top! pic.twitter.com/hM7nJ8pUss
— Spider One (@therealSpider1) June 25, 2020
Hey assholes, if you every want to see another band play live again, stop pretending this Covid 19 shit ain’t real.
— Spider One (@therealSpider1) June 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).