POWERMAN 5000 Teases 'Brave New World' Music Video

A teaser for POWERMAN 5000's music video for the song "Brave New World" is available below. The full clip will be released on August 12.

"Brave New World" is taken from the industrial metal veterans' new album, "The Noble Rot", which will be released on August 28 on digital, CD and vinyl via Cleopatra Records.

"The Noble Rot" track listing:

01. Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone

02. Brave New World

03. Play God Or Play Dead

04. Black Lipstick

05. Special Effects

06. Let The Insects Rule

07. Movie Blood

08. Strange People Doing Strange Things

09. We Got The Beat

10. VHS

In early June, POWERMAN 5000 released a music video for the first single from "The Noble Rot", the goth club-inspired "Black Lipstick". The song is a loving homage to dark 1980s music like DEPECHE MODE, THE CURE and SIOUXSIE SIOUX, heavy on atmosphere and bass with frontman Spider One sneering melodically of a fly-by-night romantic encounter.

Spider said: "I believe this was the first song we wrote for the album. It kind of laid the groundwork for the sound of the whole record. Kind of more experimental and electronic than the previous one. I think I may have been trying to channel Peter Murphy with the vocals."

In May, POWERMAN 5000 released its reimagining of the classic '80s new wave smash "We Got The Beat". "We Got The Beat" was originally released in 1981 as part of THE GO-GO'S' multi-platinum debut album "Beauty And The Beat".

POWERMAN 5000's last album, "New Wave", was released in October 2017 via Pavement Entertainment.

Last year, POWERMAN 5000 celebrated the 20th anniversary of its most successful album, "Tonight The Stars Revolt!", by embarking on a U.S. tour.

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide".

