POWERMAN 5000 Releases Music Video For 'Strange People Doing Strange Things'

POWERMAN 5000 singer/creative mastermind Spider One has made a new video for the primally creepy "Strange People Doing Strange Things" track from the band's brand new album, "The Noble Rot". Unlike anything this multi-talented frontman has created, Spider's video is a wild rollercoaster of Don Hertzfeldtian minimalist doodles mixed with David Cronenberg-inspired body horror and sprinkled with pop culture references aplenty including sci-fi heroes, classic movie monsters, kooky aliens, droogish film icons, and one intrepid little housefly. This monumental undertaking was accomplished with nearly 3,000 separate drawings and took many months to complete.

Spider stated about the video: "I'd like to say making this video was a labor of love but it really was a test of my own sanity. What started out as some simple 'follow the bouncing ball' animation ended up being a challenge to see if I could actually finish this thing. Just shy of three thousand drawings later, it is what it is. Next time I attempt an animated video, I will choose a shorter song!"

In early June, POWERMAN 5000 released a music video for the first single from "The Noble Rot", the goth club-inspired "Black Lipstick". The song is a loving homage to dark 1980s music like DEPECHE MODE, THE CURE and SIOUXSIE SIOUX, heavy on atmosphere and bass with frontman Spider One sneering melodically of a fly-by-night romantic encounter.

In May, POWERMAN 5000 released its reimagining of the classic '80s new wave smash "We Got The Beat". "We Got The Beat" was originally released in 1981 as part of THE GO-GO'S' multi-platinum debut album "Beauty And The Beat".

POWERMAN 5000's previous album, "New Wave", was released in October 2017 via Pavement Entertainment.

Last year, POWERMAN 5000 celebrated the 20th anniversary of its most successful album, "Tonight The Stars Revolt!", by embarking on a U.S. tour.

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide".

