POWERMAN 5000 Releases Music Video For 'Strange People Doing Strange Things'

September 15, 2020 0 Comments

POWERMAN 5000 Releases Music Video For 'Strange People Doing Strange Things'

POWERMAN 5000 singer/creative mastermind Spider One has made a new video for the primally creepy "Strange People Doing Strange Things" track from the band's brand new album, "The Noble Rot". Unlike anything this multi-talented frontman has created, Spider's video is a wild rollercoaster of Don Hertzfeldtian minimalist doodles mixed with David Cronenberg-inspired body horror and sprinkled with pop culture references aplenty including sci-fi heroes, classic movie monsters, kooky aliens, droogish film icons, and one intrepid little housefly. This monumental undertaking was accomplished with nearly 3,000 separate drawings and took many months to complete.

Spider stated about the video: "I'd like to say making this video was a labor of love but it really was a test of my own sanity. What started out as some simple 'follow the bouncing ball' animation ended up being a challenge to see if I could actually finish this thing. Just shy of three thousand drawings later, it is what it is. Next time I attempt an animated video, I will choose a shorter song!"

In early June, POWERMAN 5000 released a music video for the first single from "The Noble Rot", the goth club-inspired "Black Lipstick". The song is a loving homage to dark 1980s music like DEPECHE MODE, THE CURE and SIOUXSIE SIOUX, heavy on atmosphere and bass with frontman Spider One sneering melodically of a fly-by-night romantic encounter.

In May, POWERMAN 5000 released its reimagining of the classic '80s new wave smash "We Got The Beat". "We Got The Beat" was originally released in 1981 as part of THE GO-GO'S' multi-platinum debut album "Beauty And The Beat".

POWERMAN 5000's previous album, "New Wave", was released in October 2017 via Pavement Entertainment.

Last year, POWERMAN 5000 celebrated the 20th anniversary of its most successful album, "Tonight The Stars Revolt!", by embarking on a U.S. tour.

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).