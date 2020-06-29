POWERMAN 5000 Frontman Says 'Selfish, Entitled And Stupid' People Are To Blame For Rise In New Coronavirus Cases

POWERMAN 5000 frontman Spider One says "selfish, entitled and stupid" people are to blame for the rise in new coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The United States has the most cases of any country in the world, and 36 states have reported rises in new coronavirus cases compared to last week.

Earlier today, Spider One took to his Twitter to write: "The never ending upward Covid numbers in the US is not because of more testing or protests. It's because people are selfish, entitled and stupid. We have proven as a nation that we don't have what it takes. Plus zero leadership to teach, inspire and galvanize."

More than 2.5 million people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and more than 125,000 have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed increased testing for a spike in COVID-19 cases despite mounting evidence that the virus is spreading widely throughout some communities. He also claimed at a Tulsa rally that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count. A week earlier, Trump called testing "overrated" and said it "makes us look bad."

"Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding," Trump tweeted less than a week ago. "With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!"

On June 23, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the federal government is trying to expand coronavirus testing, not slow it down.

