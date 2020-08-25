POWER TRIP Vocalist RILEY GALE Dead At 35

POWER TRIP vocalist Riley Gale has passed away. His death was announced in a statement issued by his family earlier today. He was only 35 years old.

"Dear POWER TRIP fans worldwide," the statement reads. "It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.

"We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are.

"If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

"Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time.

"In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, the link to donate directly is here.

"Signed, Rlley's Loving Family

"P.S. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending."

Formed in 2008, POWER TRIP has released two full-length studio albums — 2013's debut, "Manifest Decimation", and 2017's "Nightmare Logic" — via Southern Lord Records.

Hailing from Dallas, POWER TRIP's most recent touring lineup consisted of Gale, guitarists Nick Stewart and Blake Ibanez, bassist Chris Whetzel and drummer Chris Ulsh.

"Nightmare Logic" earned overwhelming praise from New Yorker to Pitchfork's Best New Music to NPR. It landed countless No. 1s on best-of/year-end lists from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, AV Club, Bandcamp, LA Weekly, SPIN, Vinyl Me Please, Dallas Observer and so many more. Touring relentlessly, the band has headlined shows across North America, Europe and Japan.

