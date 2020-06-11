POWER TRIP Surprises Fans With 'Live In Seattle 05.28.18' Album

June 11, 2020 0 Comments

POWER TRIP Surprises Fans With 'Live In Seattle 05.28.18' Album

Texas metal quintet POWER TRIP has surprised fans this week with a new release, a crushing live album. "Live In Seattle 05.28.18" was issued overnight through Dark Operative and is now streaming in its entirety on all digital platforms.

"Live In Seattle 05.28.18" was recorded at Neumos while POWER TRIP was on its extensive tour with SHEER MAG, RED DEATH and FURY. It has since been mixed and mastered by the band's front-of-house engineer, Zachary Rippy of Sound Signal Audio. Through their searing crossover delivery, POWER TRIP unloads some of the choice cuts from their discography, including "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)". "Conditioned To Death", "Firing Squad", "Manifest Decimation" and more, with eleven pummeling tracks packed into an energetic forty-three-minute set.

POWER TRIP offers this release as a way of saying thank you to all supporters, friends, and allies over the years.

To support the band directly and take some of the sting out of numerous tours and live appearances being cancelled amidst the COVID-19 worldwide epidemic, digital purchases of the set are available via POWER TRIP's official Bandcamp page.

The set can be streamed now across all free and premium digital services.

"Live In Seattle 05.28.18" track listing:

01. Drown (Intro)
02. Divine Apprehension
03. Suffer No Fool
04. Soul Sacrifice
05. Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)
06. Crucifixation
07. Heretic's Fork
08. Conditioned To Death
09. Firing Squad
10. Manifest Decimation
11. Crossbreaker

Photo by Joshua Andrade

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).