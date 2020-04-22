POST MALONE To Perform 'A Set Of NIRVANA Hits' Via YouTube Livestream

Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Dallas, Texas artist Post Malone will host an exclusive livestream on his official YouTube channel this Friday April 24 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Broadcasting live from his home, he's gearing up to perform a set of NIRVANA hits and fan favorites.

Watch the teaser below.

Friday's livestream event will raise funds for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the "DONATE" button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

Post Malone is a die-hard NIRVANA fan, who has previously covered "All Apologies" in concert. He also sports a couple of NIRVANA-inspired tattoos: a portrait of Kurt Cobain on one of his knuckles, and the words "Stay Away" tattooed on his forehead as a nod to the NIRVANA song of the same name.

Post Malone's latest album, "Hollywood's Bleeding", came out last September.

