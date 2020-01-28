POST MALONE 'Had No Idea' OZZY OSBOURNE's Condition Was That Serious

January 28, 2020 0 Comments

POST MALONE 'Had No Idea' OZZY OSBOURNE's Condition Was That Serious

Post Malone says that Ozzy Osbourne is "going to keep kicking ass," calling his recent collaborator "so strong."

The rapper made his comments to Rolling Stone a week after the BLACK SABBATH singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Malone, who shared the stage with Osbourne at the American Music Awards in late November, admitted that he "had no idea" the legendary heavy metal frontman's condition was that serious. "Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell," Malone said. "You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong."

Post said he is looking forward to more music from the 71-year-old, whose new album, "Ordinary Man", is due out on February 21. "I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible," he said.

Last week, Ozzy's wife Sharon explained to "Good Morning America" that Ozzy has "PRKN 2, which is a form of Parkinson's. There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Sharon said that Ozzy will head to Switzerland in April to see a professor who specializes in helping people with their immune systems, in order to distinguish between her husband's symptoms. Sharon remarked: "We're going to go wherever we can go to seek answers," to which Ozzy added: "We're lucky enough to be able to afford to do that."

Ozzy is scheduled to return to North American arenas for another leg of his "No More Tours 2" tour this spring.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).