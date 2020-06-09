POP EVIL's Sixth Album Is 'Close To Being Done'

In a new interview with Barbara Caserta of Linea Rock, POP EVIL frontman Leigh Kakaty was asked about the status of the band's forthcoming sixth studio album. He responded (see video below): "We're close to being done. We've got a little bit of, I guess, icing on the cake, little things to finish. But it should be done here as things start to reopen. Hopefully we can get the final touches done sooner than later. But as far as a [release] date — no date yet. We're just trying, with this [coronavirus] pandemic, to just take it very slowly and make sure that everyone's safe. And as soon as we know more on release details, obviously we'll let everyone know. But right now, we're just trying to keep the bandmembers safe and just worry about our families and our personal issues — just do that. And then, of course, as things open up, let's try to get it done. We want it out, obviously. We wanna be back on tour."

This past April, POP EVIL released two new songs called "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work", the first new music from the band since their self-titled full-length came out in 2018. Both are from the band's forthcoming sixth LP.

In an interview with Loudwire, Kakaty said of "Let The Choas Reign": "This track reflects the anxiety of the times although that was not its intention, but definitely fits the moment. It gives me hope that we can beat this pandemic so we all can get back to those little things we use to take for granted." As for "Work", Kakaty said: "'Work' was a challenging, but a very welcoming track for me that captured the moment. It actually came together so naturally that I didn't try and overthink it. It took me about 24 hours to finally listen to the demo after we cut it to appreciate something that could be special for the band. It's so different than anything we have ever done before. The musical texture really has a lot of depth and out-of-the-box thinking and we can't wait to add it to our setlist. Vocally, we experimented with some different approaches that lead to the final product. Our producer for this song, Kevin Hissink, really did an amazing job to take me out of my comfort zone vocally."

The band enlisted new creative teams of producers and collaborators to diversify and expand its sound.

POP EVIL has hit the top of the rock radio chart again and again with songs like "Trenches", "Deal With The Devil", "Torn To Pieces", "Footsteps" and "Waking Lions".

