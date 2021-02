POP EVIL Releases Music Video For 'Breathe Again'

Michigan rockers POP EVIL have debuted the official music video for their latest hit single "Breathe Again". The clip marks the first set of visuals from POP EVIL's sixth full-length album, "Versatile", due out this spring via Entertainment One (eOne). The futuristic and partly animated video, directed by Johan Carlén captures POP EVIL in a new light as they dive into their greatest stylistic shift to date, striking on some of their heaviest moments as a band while still balancing their unflinching groove with cinematic melody.

After surprising their fanbase with the most significant stylistic shift in sound to date with "Work", POP EVIL championed that success into the explosive catharsis found on their new single. More dialed in than ever, Leigh Kakaty flexes his songwriting growth and vocal capabilities across one of the band's most uplifting and soaring choruses to date. Channeling the groove of their latest Top 10 single "Work" and the chugging riffs of its companion track "Let The Chaos Reign", "Breathe Again" marks one of POP EVIL's most diverse and captivating releases to date.

POP EVIL has been a staple at major festivals and in theaters and clubs for over a decade, despite the group's relative youth. As they've ruled the roost with No. 1 Billboard Rock singles like "Trenches", "Deal With The Devil", "Torn To Pieces", "Footsteps" and "Waking Lions", they've taken their inspired message to the people, on tours with modern rock titans and veteran acts alike. The band bunkered down in Los Angeles in the winter of 2019 to put the finishing touches on the LP. POP EVIL also enlisted new creative teams of producers and collaborators to emphasize the band's sound's uniquely varied aspects.

As "Breathe Again", "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work" might suggest, the contrast and fearless genre-defying cross-cultural pollination have never been more pronounced than on album number six. The pre-production process yielded close to 30 songs, whittled down to the most potent 12 representing everything about POP EVIL.

Collectively, POP EVIL's previous five albums account for over 600 million worldwide streams.

POP EVIL is: Leigh Kakaty (lead vocals), Nick Fuelling (lead guitar), Dave Grahs (rhythm guitar), Matt DiRito (bass) and Hayley Cramer (drums).

Photo credit: Amber Paredes