POP EVIL Drummer HAYLEY CRAMER To Miss First Part Of U.S. Tour; JASON HARTLESS To Fill In

POP EVIL drummer Hayley Cramer will miss the first couple of weeks of the band's upcoming U.S. tour because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The U.K.-based musician, who joined the Michigan rockers in 2016, announced her absence from the first shows of the trek in a social media post earlier today (Thursday, July 8).

She wrote: "Hey everyone! As I'm sure some of you have noticed, POP EVIL have started rehearsals yet I'm still here in the UK. So I just want to fill you all in with where we are at with regards to some travel logistics back to America.

"We have been able to secure a meeting with the consulate on the 21st of July to get my P1 visa renewed. The embassy is extremely backed up due to the pandemic, but our immigration team have really delivered. Some people are still waiting to obtain an appointment! This does mean unfortunately I will be missing the first couple of weeks of tour.

"I can't wait to get back to play shows in front of you all again. In the meantime, a fantastic drummer Jason Hartless will be filling in for me and will deliver a kick ass performance for sure!!

"I want to encourage you to continually show your love, encouragement and support to bands, musicians, crews and venues. We need all the help you can give to rebuild our precious yet vulnerable music industry. Live music in particular!

"Big love to you all. See you soon."

POP EVIL's "Versatile" tour will kick off on July 14 with an outdoor show in Lake County, Illinois and run across the U.S. until September 23 including stops at several of the major rock festivals — Rocklahoma, Aftershock and Inkcarceration — as well as supporting SHINEDOWN. Support on the trek will come from special guests ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES (on select dates).

POP EVIL's latest album, "Versatile", features the No. 1 mainstream rock hit single "Breathe Again" — the band's sixth No. 1 single to date — alongside heavyweight tracks "Set Me Free", "Let The Chaos Reign" and Top 10 single "Work".

