POP EVIL Debuts New Single 'Set Me Free', Announces More 'Versatile' Album Details

POP EVIL has debuted its new single "Set Me Free" today along with announcing May 21 as the release date for its much-anticipated sixth full-length album, "Versatile", via Entertainment One (eOne). The release finds the Michigan rock heavyweights pushing their instantly distinctive sound to uncharted territories, expertly balancing the styles they've explored on recent tracks "Let The Chaos Reign", "Work" and "Breathe Again", of which the latter two have blasted on to the Top 10 Rock charts joining previous No. 1 hits "Waking Lions", "Footsteps", "Deal With The Devil", "Trenches" and "Torn To Pieces", which was certified gold by the RIAA in 2020. The new single "Set Me Free" is a reminder of the band's ability to be a bastion for perseverance and positivity which features colossal riffs coupled with a formidable performance from vocalist Leigh Kakaty.

"We are very excited to announce our sixth studio album is being released May 21," POP EVIL said in a statement. "'Versatile' is available for pre-order now! With this launch we are releasing a brand-new track from the album, 'Set Me Free', which embodies the challenging times the world has faced this past year. We are very proud and humbled to see our current single 'Breathe Again' trending Top 5 on the rock radio charts, and the video being embraced by our fans. We can't wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it's our strongest to date."

POP EVIL — which consists of Kakaty alongside lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Matt DiRito and drummer Hayley Cramer — has built a new rock 'n' roll institution on its foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless.

POP EVIL's songwriting on "Versatile" zeros in on their juxtaposition of cinematic melody and heavy, unflinching groove. Deftly mixing fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads, POP EVIL delivers their most ambitious rebirth yet with a jaw-dropping and unpredictable album. "Versatile" sounds exactly like the name suggests. It distills the soaring melodies and driving riffs of POP EVIL's past and introduces an ambitious exploration of the future.

"Versatile" track listing:

01. Let The Chaos Reign

02. Set Me Free

03. Breathe Again

04. Work

05. Inferno

06. Stronger (The Time Is Now)

07. Raise Your Flag

08. Human Nature

09. Survivor

10. Worst In Me

11. Same Blood

12. Fire Inside

Beyond the success story told by the charts, the one million units of "total activity" across their catalog, and the over 600 million streams of their songs on major platforms, POP EVIL's greatest strength is the diverse group of people captivated by the band's relatable storytelling and undeniable catchiness. These are fans earned, city by city, on tours with a modern rock playlist's worth of genre titans.

"Versatile" will be made available on CD exclusively via Target, which will offer a two- disc deluxe edition. The second disc duplicates the track listing from their 2020 "#1's" LP; which was pressed on 180-gram opaque gold vinyl and featured all of the band's No. 1 singles up until now.

"Versatile" Target-exclusive CD second disc track listing:

01. Trenches

02. Deal With The Devil

03. Torn To Pieces

04. Footsteps

05. Waking Lions

