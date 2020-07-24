POP EVIL Debuts Animated Music Video For 'Work'

July 24, 2020 0 Comments

Michigan rockers POP EVIL have debuted the music video for their newest hit single, "Work", which was released earlier this spring in the midst of uncertain times. The track arrived alongside "Let The Chaos Reign", one of the heaviest songs the band has released yet, while "Work" counterbalanced it with driving guitars atop a grooving rhythm with electronic flourishes. The new animated video brings "Work" to life, tackling the angst and emotions of being stuck in a rut, the monotony of daily life juxtaposed with constant communication as technology is fused with all parts of life. As heard this summer in ESPN's UFC promotions, "Work" has jumped into the Top 10 Active Rock songs at U.S. radio charts, tying for the band's fastest Top 10 hit yet.

POP EVIL has been a staple at major festivals and in theaters and clubs for over a decade, despite the group's relative youth. As they've ruled the roost with No. 1 Billboard Rock singles like "Trenches", "Deal With The Devil", "Torn To Pieces", "Footsteps", and "Waking Lions", they've taken their inspired message to the people, on tours with modern rock titans and veteran acts alike. The band bunkered down in Los Angeles in the winter of 2019 to put the finishing touches on the yet-to-be-titled new album, due out via Entertainment One (eOne). The band also enlisted new creative teams of producers and collaborators to emphasize the uniquely varied aspects of the band's sound.

As "Let The Chaos Reign" and "Work" might suggest, the contrast and fearless genre-defying cross-cultural pollination have never been stronger than on album number six. The preproduction process yielded close to 30 songs, whittled down to the most potent 12 that represent everything POP EVIL is about. This new effort will be the highly anticipated follow-up to their self-titled album that came out two years ago to high critical praise. Collectively, the band's previous five albums account for over 600 million worldwide streams.

POP EVIL is: Leigh Kakaty (lead vocals), Nick Fuelling (lead guitar), Dave Grahs (rhythm guitar), Matt DiRito (bass), Hayley Cramer (drums)

