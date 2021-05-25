POP EVIL Announces Summer 2021 'Versatile' U.S. Headlining Tour

Mainstream rock titans POP EVIL will embark on a headlining tour this summer in support of their new album, "Versatile", out now via Entertainment One (eOne). The "Versatile" tour will kick off on July 14 with an outdoor show in Lake County, Illinois and run across the U.S. until September 23 including stops at several of the major rock festivals — Rocklahoma, Aftershock and Inkcarceration — as well as supporting SHINEDOWN. Support on the trek will come from special guests ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES (on select dates).

Pre-sale tickets will start Tuesday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m. with password "Survivor2021". The public on-sale will start at Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

POP EVIL said in a statement: "This really is just as exciting as releasing our new album. Like many other musicians, we haven't played a live show in over a year. We can't wait to get back out there and play in front of our fans. We are thrilled to have hot and upcoming artists like ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES out with us. See you this summer!!!"

POP EVIL 2021 tour dates:

Jul. 14 - Lake County, IL @ Blarney Island - WIIL Summer Series

Jul. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

Jul. 17 - Caddott, WI @ Cadott Festival

Jul. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s #

Jul. 20 - Minot, ND @ The Original #

Jul. 21 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station #

Jul. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

Jul. 24 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater #

Jul. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #

Jul. 27 - Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sport Café #

Jul. 29 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live #

Jul. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live #

Jul. 31 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater #

Aug. 01 - Sauget, IL @ Pops #

Aug. 03 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater #

Aug. 04 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle #

Aug. 05 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierres #

Aug. 06 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino &

Aug. 07 - Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park &

Aug. 08 - Evansville, IN @ Marina Point ^

Aug. 10 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion &

Aug. 11 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozark Amp &

Aug. 13 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Aug. 14 - Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Battery Park &

Aug. 15 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #

Aug. 18 - Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center #

Aug. 20 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

Aug. 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

Aug. 23 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North #

Aug. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

Aug. 25 - Jasonville, NC @ Hooligans #

Aug. 27 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

Aug. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

Sep. 01 - Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *

Sep. 04 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

Sep. 08 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall #

Sep. 09 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop #

Sep. 10 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

Sep. 11 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest

Sep. 12 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

Sep. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

Sep. 16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

Sep. 17 - Portland, ME @ Aura *

Sep. 18 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

Sep. 21 - Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall - Von Braun Center*

Sep. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

Sep. 23 - Destin, FL @ Club LA *

Sep. 24 - Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds - Rebel Rock Fest

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

# with ZERO 9:36 and BRKN LOVE

* with BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES

^ with ZERO 9:36

& with SHINEDOWN

POP EVIL — which consists of singer Leigh Kakaty alongside lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Matt DiRito and drummer Hayley Cramer — has built a new rock 'n' roll institution on its foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless.

POP EVIL's songwriting on "Versatile" zeros in on their juxtaposition of cinematic melody and heavy, unflinching groove. Deftly mixing fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads, POP EVIL delivers their most ambitious rebirth yet with a jaw-dropping and unpredictable album. "Versatile" sounds exactly like the name suggests. It distills the soaring melodies and driving riffs of POP EVIL's past and introduces an ambitious exploration of the future.

"Versatile" features the No. 1 mainstream rock hit single "Breathe Again" — the band's sixth No. 1 single to date — alongside heavyweight tracks "Set Me Free", "Let The Chaos Reign" and Top 10 single "Work".

Beyond the success story told by the charts — the one million units of "total activity" across POP EVIL's catalog, and the over 600 million streams of the band's songs on major platforms — POP EVIL's greatest strength is the diverse group of people captivated by the band's relatable storytelling and undeniable catchiness. These are fans earned, city by city, on tours with a modern rock playlist's worth of genre titans.