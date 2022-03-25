Police Investigating KORN Tour Bus Shooting Outside Iowa Hotel

According to TMZ, one of KORN's tour buses was hit by gunfire while parked outside a hotel in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday (March 24).
A spokesperson for the Davenport Police Department told the tabloid site that they got a call Friday morning around 7:41 a.m. for a vehicle that had been hit overnight. A single bullet pierced the exterior wall of the bus — which was parked on the street outside a hotel — and was found inside the cabin. No one was on board at the time of the shooting and no other damage was reported. The incident is currently under investigation.
KORN — with support acts CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE — is scheduled to play Friday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The three bands performed in Saginaw, Michigan on Wednesday.
KORN is touring in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings.
KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN on January 31 in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE launched on March 4.
'90s metal band Korn is in town for a concert at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center with bands Chevelle and Code Orange and stopped at nearby Abernathy's. Davenport police, though, would not say whether the damaged bus was associated with the band or concert… https://t.co/5oMG0Y53JR
