Police Confirm Former COAL CHAMBER Bassist RAYNA FOSS Has Been Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

According to New Orleans TV station FOX 8 WVUE-TV, New Orleans police confirmed that former COAL CHAMBER bassist Rayna Foss has been found safe after being supposedly missing for months.

Four months ago, the 51-year-old Foss was reported missing by her group home manager after last being seen on September 7, 2021. WVUE issued a notice via its official Facebook page describing her at the time as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The police also urged anyone with additional information on Foss's whereabouts to contact them.

Earlier this week, the news of Rayna's apparent disappearance was reported by the rock music media, including BLABBERMOUTH.NET. A day later, Rayna's 22-year-old daughter Kayla — whose father is Foss's former husband, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose — released a statement via Instagram in which she claimed the family had been in contact with Rayna the entire time and knew where she was.

According to WVUE, police advised Foss had been located earlier today (Thursday, January 6).

Foss's marriage to Morgan Rose ended in divorce in 2003.

Morgan Rose publicly feuded with COAL CHAMBER singer Dez Fafara in the early 2000s and allegedly wrote the track "Enemy", from SEVENDUST's 2003 album "Seasons", about Dez.

A founding member of COAL CHAMBER, Foss was in the band from 1994 until 1999 and returned to the group briefly in the early 2000s. She played on COAL CHAMBER's 1997 debut album, the 1999 follow-up "Chamber Music" and 2002's "Dark Days".

When COAL CHAMBER reunited in 2011, Fafara told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show about Rayna's absence from the lineup: "Rayna was not [asked to be a part of it]. Rayna has been out of the band for a very long time."

