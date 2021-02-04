Police Called To MARILYN MANSON's Home For 'Welfare Check' Following Abuse And Assault Allegations

According to TMZ, police were summoned to Marilyn Manson's home in Hollywood Hills, California on Wednesday night (February 3) after a friend expressed concern about the singer's well-being. Law enforcement sources told the site they received a call for a welfare check by someone who said they hadn't heard from Manson and were worried something may have happened to him.

Los Angeles police officers were called to Marilyn's house just after 6 p.m. due to reports of a "disturbing incident," The Sun revealed. They knocked on the 52-year-old rocker's door, but no one answered.

After initially leaving, law enforcement went back to Marilyn's home two hours later, around 8 p.m., and attempted to speak to someone at the residence, but once again no one answered. At one point, an LAPD helicopter circled overhead, shining a spotlight onto the property. (See video below.)

After some time, authorities were able to reach a representative of the singer, who assured the officers that "everything was fine," and that he "simply didn't want to come out."

The incident came two days after "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood claimed in a social media post that Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years. After she shared her accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against the singer. The women claimed to have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation" at the hands of Manson.

Several hours after Wood went public with her allegations, Manson's most recent record label, Loma Vista Recordings, issued a statement discontinuing its relationship with the singer.

Manson later released a statement denying the abuse allegations leveled against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

