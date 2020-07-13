POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Says There Is 'Talk' Of Adding More 'The Stadium Tour' Dates For 2021

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett that there is "talk" about more shows being added to the band's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

"The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Rockett discussed POISON's touring plans during an appearance earlier today (Monday, July 13) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said: "It looks like we're probably gonna do more shows next year, so that part of it's good. DEF LEPPARD was out last year, and we weren't, so that was kind a letdown for me, because we didn't get out there last year. But it is what it is."

Asked if that means that there will be more "The Stadium Tour" shows announced for 2021 or if he is referring to possible POISON headline dates, Rockett said: "Maybe both. I don't know for sure, but I know that was the talk. So we'll see if it comes through."

"The Stadium Tour" is now scheduled to kick off on June 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on September 12, 2021 in San Diego, California.

As of January 30, "The Stadium Tour" had already grossed $130 million from one million tickets sold, plus another $5 million worth of VIP seats, according to Billboard.

Tickets ranged from $150 to $400, not counting some varied pricing that reflected demand as part of "dynamic pricing."

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.