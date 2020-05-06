POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Is Still Waiting To Hear From LIVE NATION About Fate Of 'The Stadium Tour'

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett says that he is waiting to hear from concert promoter Live Nation about a possible postponement of the band's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Most concerts and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Shows aren't going to happen in May, and several major events that were slated to happen this summer have been called off. And with each passing day, more summer tours are in greater jeopardy of being scrapped, including "The Stadium Tour".

During an appearance on AXS TV's "At Home And Social With…" earlier this week, Rockett stated about how he and his bandmates have been spending their coronavirus downtime (see video below): "Right now we're just all focused on hunkering down and waiting for the word — whatever the word's gonna be, and who is it gonna be from? Is it our governor? Is it a bunch of governors? Is it the president? Is it [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony] Fauci? Who's gonna tell us what's going on? I'm waiting for Live Nation to tell me what's going on. [Laughs]"

Asked about the running order for "The Stadium Tour", with TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS having been added to the bill this past January, Rikki said: "We are in the opening slot, and MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD are flip-flopping. And Joan Jett's before us, and them Tuk is before her. So, it's quite a long day, but it's hits — I mean, hits, hits, hits, hits. [Laughs] 'Show us your hits' — that's what the tour should be called. [Laughs]"

On May 1, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS released a joint statement saying that their goal was to "have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how" they will proceed.

Last month, Billboard published an interview with Tommy Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that "The Stadium Tour" was "still a go." During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx, bassist] and I have been in several production meetings."

Lee added: "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."

"The Stadium Tour" is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

