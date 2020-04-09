POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Doesn't Know Anything About Possible Postponement Of 'The Stadium Tour'

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett says that he doesn't know anything about a possible postponement of the band's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Most concerts and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Rockett stated during a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday (April 8) that he is unaware of any plans to postpone the trek. "I don't have any news about that, so don't ask me about it," he said (see video below). "I have heard nothing, so I don't know anything — period."

Rockett made his comments on the same day that Billboard published an interview with Tommy Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that "The Stadium Tour" was "still a go." During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx, bassist] and I have been in several production meetings."

Lee added: "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."

"The Stadium Tour" is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

