POISON's 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' To Be Featured In ABC-TV's 'The Goldbergs'

POISON lead singer Bret Michaels is a huge fan of the ABC-TV hit comedy "The Goldbergs", so he was excited to hear that the show was once again using the band's music in an upcoming episode. The show will feature, Michaels's No. 1 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" in a very special episode that airs on Wednesday, November 3.

"'The Goldbergs' is a true parallel of my life," said Michaels. "It's like growing up all over again in a Pennsylvania suburb. I can identify with so much of that show. When I watch it, I'm not just living those moments. I'm loving those moments and reflecting on my own life. I see my mom, my dad, my sisters, my friends. I lived all of those moments."

In the all-new episode, Senior Night is upon William Penn Academy, and Beverly soon discovers she is missing out on the ceremonial adoration presented to mothers with athletic children. Much to Adam's embarrassment, Beverly pushes for her moment to shine with a kiss and a rose and encourages Principal Ball to establish a Non-Athlete Senior Night. As Adam attempts to foil his mother's plans, Erica finds herself lacking any interested friends to appoint "pre-wedding fun captain." Reluctantly, she engages her eager "sister-in-law to be" Joanna, who inadvertently doesn't meet expectations but ultimately proves herself worthy of being called sister.

"Having the show feature 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' is awesome," added Michaels. "The song has a bittersweet spirit which has over the years helped shape my unbroken fighting spirit. It is just as special meaning now as it did back when I wrote it. It is a true honor that it brings this special episode to a close and I can't wait to share this experience with our fans."

Michaels recently shared his story in "Auto-Scrap-ography", featuring photos and handwritten stories collected over his 35-year career. It highlights his rise from his humble beginnings in Pennsylvania, to his struggle with Type 1 diabetes, to his success in the music industry and, subsequently, in the world of reality TV and branding.

"Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1" also documents Michaels's charitable efforts, and doesn't just end in the present day. It goes right up to the minute, including his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

While preparing for his upcoming stadium tour which begins on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, Michaels has a myriad of projects in the works including select solo performances, private engagements, a development deal and several documentaries in the works.

With Veterans Day approaching on Thursday, November 11, Michaels looks to his late father, a military veteran who he will be honoring with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL's Salute To Service month. "I'm thankful for our freedom and because of the sacrifices of our military men and women we get to do the things that we want to do," said Michaels.

"The Goldbergs", a sitcom featuring a suburban Pennsylvania family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s in each episode.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

