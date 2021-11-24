POISON's BRET MICHAELS To Auction His 2007 Bentley In Scottsdale Next Year

November 24, 2021 0 Comments

POISON frontman Bret Michaels will auction his 2007 Bentley Continental GT car at Barrett-Jackson's 2022 event in Scottsdale, Arizona in January. In addition to the car, Michaels is including a VIP package for two to POISON's 2022 "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and a signed, custom "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" guitar for the new owner.

Michaels told 12 News about the car: "It is like having the most comfortable chair you've ever sat in, with incredible sound going on around you, quiet, but it is fast. It's probably the most comfortable car I've ever driven.

"I hope that whoever is to take this car next — and be part of their family — enjoys it as much as I did because I've driven this car a lot, and I love it," he added.

While much of the money from the Bentley will go to charity, a 1973 DeTomaso Pantera will also be auctioned off, and all of the money from it will go to Barrow Neurological Institute.

"I am living proof that Barrow's works, I had a subarachnoid brain hemorrhage, and they saved my life," Michaels said. "And then not long after that, went back in to have heart surgery, and they saved my life there too. So it was incredible. And we're going to donate from hammer down, all the proceeds will go to benefit Barrows."

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS), Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.


COMMENTS

