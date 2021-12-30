POISON's BRET MICHAELS Shares Video Of Flooding In Los Angeles: 'Everyone, Stay Safe'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels, who resides in Southern California, has shared video of the flooding in and around Los Angeles this morning.
In one of the clips, which can be seen below, Bret can be heard saying: "Yesterday we had a little rain and barely a dry creek bed with a trickle. Now it is a mass flood. Half these people can't even get across or through their driveways. I'm gonna go see if I can help 'em out. Everyone, if you're in L.A. county, stay safe."
Heavy rain in the Los Angeles area has prompted mudslides, debris flows and flooding, with downpours expected to taper off in the afternoon. Conditions will dry out for the weekend.
A winter storm warning took effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
A weekly report released Thursday shows exceptional drought was nearly erased after 23 percent of the state was under the most severe category one week ago. Nearly 33 percent of the state is in extreme drought, down from 79 percent last week.
Michaels is a passionate humanitarian and philanthropist. His Life Rocks Foundation supports organizations such as the ADA National Network for Americans with disabilities; JDRF, the world's largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes research; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, veteran and pet causes and many more. Michaels most recently partnered with Arizona's HonorHealth Foundation to create an auction benefiting front-line healthcare workers and built a hospitality room at St. Joseph Barrows hospital for patients and their families during recovery where Michaels underwent surgery for a life-threatening brain hemorrhage and heart operation. Bret's oldest daughter, Raine Elizabeth, is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and university student and his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, has recently photographed with world-renowned photographer Jim Jordan and helped to co-write Bret's current single "Unbroken", which is dedicated to facing all adversity.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).