POISON's BRET MICHAELS Shares Video Of Flooding In Los Angeles: 'Everyone, Stay Safe'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels, who resides in Southern California, has shared video of the flooding in and around Los Angeles this morning.

In one of the clips, which can be seen below, Bret can be heard saying: "Yesterday we had a little rain and barely a dry creek bed with a trickle. Now it is a mass flood. Half these people can't even get across or through their driveways. I'm gonna go see if I can help 'em out. Everyone, if you're in L.A. county, stay safe."

Heavy rain in the Los Angeles area has prompted mudslides, debris flows and flooding, with downpours expected to taper off in the afternoon. Conditions will dry out for the weekend.

A winter storm warning took effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

A weekly report released Thursday shows exceptional drought was nearly erased after 23 percent of the state was under the most severe category one week ago. Nearly 33 percent of the state is in extreme drought, down from 79 percent last week.

