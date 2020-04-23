POISON's BRET MICHAELS Says 'The Stadium Tour' Will Happen 'When The Health Time Is Right'

POISON singer Bret Michaels says that no decision has yet been made about a possible postponement of the band's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Most concerts and festivals this summer have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Michaels stated during an interview with SiriusXM's "The Jenny McCarthy Show" on Thursday (April 23) that there has been no official word yet about "The Stadium Tour" being pushed back.

"We'd all have to discuss it as bands and everybody," Bret said, referring to the possibility of the dates getting postponed. "It comes down to the bands, because you've also got the lives of crew, your production — everybody that's traveling with you. And we all would have to make that decision together. And I think you do it when it's right and it's safe, because the first thing that matters is health is number one.

"Would I love to do [the tour]? Absolutely," he continued. "But our health, the crew's health, the fans' health, that's the first thing. And if we've gotta push it back…

"But to answer your question, yes, I would love to [do the tour], when the health time is right — when we know no one's gonna get sick and we can go out there and bring it a thousand percent."

Bret's latest comments echo those of MÖTLEY CRÜE, which said on Tuesday that the tour's producers, Live Nation, had not yet made the decision to call off the trek.

Earlier in the month, Billboard published an interview with Tommy Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that "The Stadium Tour" was "still a go." During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx, bassist] and I have been in several production meetings."

Lee added: "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."

"The Stadium Tour" is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

