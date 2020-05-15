POISON's BRET MICHAELS On Status Of 'The Stadium Tour': 'At The Moment, We Don't Know'

POISON singer Bret Michaels says that he is still waiting to hear from concert promoter Live Nation about a possible postponement of the band's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Most concerts and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Shows aren't going to happen in May, and a number of major events that were slated to happen this summer have been called off. And with each passing day, more summer tours are in greater jeopardy of being scrapped, including "The Stadium Tour".

Asked by the Arizona Republic about the status of "The Stadium Tour", Bret said: "At the moment, we don't know. That answer is confirmed. We don't know. The health is number one. The health of the fans. The band's crew. The people working at the venues. The first responders. That comes first. And if the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says it's a go? I will be there, ready to rock. [And if not], then it's not over. It's just postponed. Those dates have almost all completely sold out. We added a second night at Fenway. I think Jacksonville went quick. Milwaukee was the quickest sellout they ever had. It was like 43 minutes."

On May 1, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS released a joint statement saying that their goal was to "have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how" they will proceed.

Last month, Billboard published an interview with Tommy Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that "The Stadium Tour" was "still a go." During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: "Everything's still a go. We're all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx, bassist] and I have been in several production meetings."

Lee added: "By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives."

"The Stadium Tour" is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it seems highly unlikely that large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.