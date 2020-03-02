POISON's BRET MICHAELS On His Recent Skin Cancer Surgery: 'It Got A Little Scary For A Moment'

During an appearance earlier today (Monday, March 2) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", POISON frontman Bret Michaels spoke about his recent surgery to have a patch of skin cancer removed. Asked if everything is "good with that," Bret responded: "At the moment, absolutely. What happened was… I'm a guy, I admit it, I like being out in the sun, I like having a great time. I usually do the right thing and spray and protect, but sometimes it's not gonna stop it. And it happened, and we thought we got it, and then when it came back, it took it to another level. It got a little scary for a moment, but all is great.

"The thing is, and I say this all the time, I'm one of those guys — I'm hands-on, I'm living it, I'm doing it, and with it just comes all the years, again, as we've talked a zillion times, about being a diabetic," he continued. "As best as you take care of your health, things are just gonna happen. You just keep on keeping on and rocking. I'm here to have another great tour and another great year."

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People in December.

The 56-year-old rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

This summer, POISON will embark on "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.