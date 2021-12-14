POISON's BRET MICHAELS Is Leading Support Efforts For Victims Of Storms

POISON frontman Bret Michaels and his staff at Michaels Entertainment Group are coming together to assist those affected by the devastating storms and tornadoes that ripped through six states over the past weekend.

Michaels is truly giving residents affected by the recent tornadoes "something to believe in." He and his team are putting together clothes, blankets, and toys for the families affected by the tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Fans who want to help and support Michaels on his mission may visit www.liferocksfoundation.org.

"We all must pull together to help those affected by this devastation and aid in any way that we can, especially during the holidays," stated Michaels. "My team and I want to do our part and help those affected by these recent tornadoes."

Michaels and his team will soon be delivering these items to Kentucky.

Bret is ensuring that these essentials are delivered the same way he previously did in places such as storm-ravaged Pilger, Nebraska, near where his sister resides. In 2014, Michaels and his band used their first day off after seven shows in a row to make sure all of the buses, band, and crew made it to Pilger to help the efforts there before continuing on to do more shows.

Michaels capped off his 2021 "Nothin' But A Good Vibe" tour with select solo performances and festivals and is now preparing for POISON's upcoming "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD which begins on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS), Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.