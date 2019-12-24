POISON's BRET MICHAELS 'Can't Wait' For 'The Stadium Tour' With MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD

POISON singer Bret Michaels says that he is excited about the band's upcoming "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. "I can't wait," he tells Digital Journal. "Almost all of the stadiums are selling out in record-breaking times. We will truly have 'nothin' but a good time' and we will go out there with POISON and make it amazing."

"The Stadium Tour" will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will include newly announced gigs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The trek marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Produced by Live Nation, "The Stadium Tour" was announced on December 4 at SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios live on the Volume Channel 106. The trek reportedly sold more than 700,000 tickets and grossed over $90 million at the box office in the first weekend of sales. The tour saw the fastest sellout in Miller Park history in Milwaukee, according to a press release. Additional shows sold out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's 2012 tour, a co-headlining outing with DEF LEPPARD, grossed $14.1 million, according to Pollstar.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

