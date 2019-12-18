POISON's BRET MICHAELS Bringing Holiday Hope To The Bahamas Tomorrow

The Paradise Fund has brought together its roster of relief pilots, The Moore Charitable Foundation, Operation Airdrop and POISON singer Bret Michaels, to bring 10-15 planes full of holiday memories, food, family, hope, and, of course, Santa to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. After a tragic disaster like Hurricane Dorian, the affected population is understandably suffering from serious bouts of depression. People who have been displaced by the storm are now returning home to nothing.

Santa, reindeer, and his elves will descend on the selected towns to make sure no one feels like the holidays have passed them by. Palm Beach-based group's fleet of volunteer planes will each carry a payload of approximately 15,000 pounds of holiday supplies to warm their Christmas spirits!

What: 10-15 planes will depart Lantana Airport hanger 508. Each plane will carry approximately 1000 pounds of holiday supplies.

Dates: December 19 Freeport, Grand Bahama (Freeport Bible Church) and December 20 Cooperstown, Great Abaco (S.C. Bootle High School)

Time: Loadout begins at 8 a.m. Planes to depart at 9 a.m.

Included in the planes: Christmas dinner and cooking supplies for 200 families, Christmas luncheon, Christmas lights, trees, decorations, and gifts

Everyone deserves the joy of the season. Paradise Fund and its partners hope to ensure none of those who have suffered any loss during this time goes without any holiday cheer. The purpose of this project is to bring communities together and spread the holiday spirit in a time of need. We need to lift one another's hopes and calm many fears. Love thy neighbor and keep the faith that they have not been forgotten. Michaels, who was recently honored with the Humanitarian of the year award at the Hollywood parade is proud to join forces with Paradise Fund and The Moore Charitable Foundation.

The Paradise Fund is thrilled to announce "Project Paradise", starting with the rebuilding of S.C. Bootle High School in Cooperstown. The school will begin construction this January of 2020 is estimated to be completed by spring.

To support this cause, please visit paradise.ngo.

The Paradise Fund, founded in 2007, has conducted relief operations following six natural disasters in Florida and the surrounding Carribean Islands. Following Hurricane Dorian, the Paradise Fund organized a group of local pilots to conduct relief missions. Within the first ten days, 60 pilots flew more than 200 flights carrying over 300,000 pounds of crucially needed relief supplies to hard to reach areas in the Bahamas.