POISON Singer BRET MICHAELS To Honor Veterans On 'Monday Night Football'

November 6, 2021 0 Comments

Pittsburgh native, POISON frontman and son of a veteran Bret Michaels will join Steelers alum and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier to honor active duty service members and veterans during the Steelers Salute To Service game against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football" on Monday, November 8 (ESPN, 8:15 p.m.).

Michaels states: "I could not be more honored to be on 'Monday Night Football' at Heinz field standing by Rocky Bleier and Nelson Lowes, saluting our veterans and service members around the globe."

Fans in the stadium will be rocking as we celebrate Michaels's span of timeless music, including two of his all-time greatest hits, "Talk Dirty To Me" and "Nothin' But A Good Time".

Salute To Service game, an annual NFL initiative, honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Prior to the game, Michaels, Bleier and the Steelers fan of the year, army veteran Nelson E. Lowes will conduct the legendary Terrible Towel twirl. The Steelers and Bleier will also be honoring Michaels's late father, veteran Wally Sychak, with a dedication and donation to his VFW hall.

"We couldn't think of two better individuals to showcase during our Salute To Service game," said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten. "Bret's longstanding history with the team and his philanthropic efforts for both active duty and veterans haven't gone unnoticed. Rocky holds a special place in the hearts of Steelers Nation and we are excited to have him at Heinz Field on Monday night. We'll have the opportunity to honor him on this special occasion not only as an alum but most importantly as a veteran."

Coming from a military family, Michaels is dedicated to honoring service members every day. He has made a nightly ritual out of inviting service members and first responders to be recognized on stage during his performances. He also meets with active duty service members and veterans before his shows and at military events such as the Military Child Of The Year event.

Michaels, who is currently on his "Nothin' But A Good Vibe" tour, will continue this tradition as he embarks on a stadium tour with POISON, kicking off June 16, 2022.

