POISON Singer BRET MICHAELS Honors Veterans On 'Monday Night Football': Photos, Video

Pittsburgh native, POISON frontman and son of a veteran Bret Michaels joined Steelers alum and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier to honor active duty service members and veterans during the Steelers Salute To Service game against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football" on Monday, November 8.

Michaels and the Steelers participated in the Salute To Service game, an annual NFL initiative which honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Prior to the game, Michaels, Bleier and the Steelers fan of the year, army veteran Nelson E. Lowes conducted the legendary Terrible Towel twirl. The Steelers and Bleier also honored Michaels's late father, veteran Wally Sychak, with a dedication and donation to American Legion hall.

Michaels stated: "I could not be more honored to be on 'Monday Night Football' at Heinz field standing by Rocky Bleier and Nelson Lowes, saluting our veterans and service members around the globe."

Coming from a military family, Michaels is dedicated to honoring service members every day. He has made a nightly ritual out of inviting service members and first responders to be recognized on stage during his performances. He also meets with active duty service members and veterans before his shows and at military events such as the Military Child Of The Year event.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS), Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All photos are courtesy Bret Michaels

