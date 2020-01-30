POISON Inducted Into CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA MUSIC HALL OF FAME

Earlier today (Thursday, January 30), the four members of POISON — Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille and Bobby Dall — were among the first-ever inductees into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame. The ceremony took place at The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

POISON was formed in 1983 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, thereby making the band eligible for induction.

"The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame is proud to induct Bret Michaels and POISON into its inaugural class," CPMHOF founder Brandon Valentine said. "As a non-profit organization focused on music education for the local youth, the CPMHOF is honored to recognize Bret and the band in a positive light. Bret and POISON have always held a special place in the hearts of Central Pennsylvanians, and now they’ll be immortalized in our local Hall Of Fame."

Founded in 2019, the CPMHOF is a non-profit organization devoted to recognizing, supporting, and growing the music scene of Central Pennsylvania, including music education for local youth.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas. The trek marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Relentless from the ground up and forged in the hell fires of the Pennsylvania and Los Angeles club scenes, POISON smashed its way up as an independent band who bet on themselves. Selling over three million copies of an independent album which included the big hits "Talk Dirty To Me", "I Won't Forget You", "Cry Tough", "I Want Action" and the underground smash "Look What The Cat Dragged In", they were soon picked up by Capitol Records and beat the sophomore jinx by releasing the No. 1 smash "Every Rose Has Its Thorn". Written out of emotion by singer/songwriter and frontman Bret Michaels, the song blasted into the charts remaining a top the pop, rock and country genres for three months consecutively. The album "Open Up and Say...Ahh!" sold eight million copies out of the gate and spawned other hit singles "Fallen Angel", "Nothin' But A Good Time" and "Your Mama Don't Dance". Followed up by the multi-platinum album "Flesh & Blood", POISON again lit up the charts with several more smash hit singles, including "Unskinny Bop", "Something To Believe In" and more.