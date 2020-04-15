PIERCE THE VEIL Shares Quarantine Performance Version Of Fan Favorite 'Hold On Till May'

PIERCE THE VEIL has shared the quarantine version of the fan favorite song "Hold On Till May".

Watch the powerful rendition and the band's message of hope during the current COVID-19 pandemic below.

"We wanted to let you guys know that we are with you through this difficult time," the band says. "Thank you to our hospital workers, our essential workers, and to everyone fighting to put an end to this pandemic. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by the virus. We WILL beat this together. Love you guys so much!"

PIERCE THE VEIL's latest album, "Misadventures", came out in 2016. Lyrically , the disc, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, is a flood of emotions, recently revealed truths and reflections of new realities — the suicide of a past love, the Paris terror attacks, the online intimidation of a girlfriend by crazed fans, self-worth and an individual's ability to shine, and the challenge of a cunning betrayal.

PIERCE THE VEIL is Vic Fuentes (guitar, vocals), Jaime Preciado (bass), Tony Perry (guitar) and Mike Fuentes (drums).

