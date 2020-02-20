Piano Cover Of GUNS N' ROSES' 'Sweet Child O' Mine' Featured In 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer

A piano cover of GUNS N' ROSES' "Sweet Child O' Mine" is featured in the trailer for the third season of the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld". The new version of the classic song is the work of Ramin Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer whose credits also include "Iron Man" and "Game Of Thrones".

"Westworld" Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c. This season will consist of eight episodes.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Djawadi's "Westworld" soundtrack has been one of the most talked-about elements of the show, with the viewers having previously been treated to RADIOHEAD and SOUNDGARDEN performed on a saloon-bar player piano, and an orchestral version of THE ROLLING STONES' "Paint It Black".

"Westworld", based on the film written by Michael Crichton, is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Thé, through Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

