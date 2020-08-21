Photo: Masked TONY IOMMI And ROBERT PLANT Autograph Guitar For 'MusiCares Charity Relief Auction'

A photo of Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN) and Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) taken after the two legendary rockers signed a Gibson SG Standard '61 guitar for Julien's Auctions' MusiCares Charity Relief Auction can be found below.

Julien's Auctions recently announced the marquee lineup of items to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, taking place Wednesday, September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com with advance online bidding starting Monday, August 17.

The items offered by artists, athletes and entertainers include those by Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Tony Iommi, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and more in a charity auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

Highlights include:

* A Gibson SG Standard '61 guitar in vintage cherry signed by Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN) and Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

* A Paul Reed Smith limited edition Carlos Santana Abraxas SE limited edition guitar signed by Carlos Santana (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

* Ozzy Osbourne's stage-worn ensemble of a black "Gene Meyer New York" shirt with red crystal cross and matching pants (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) and his Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

* Ronnie Wood's signed lithograph "Decades 50's" (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

* A long-sleeved denim button down shirt signed on the left pocket by Eric Clapton (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Julien's Auctions public exhibition and live auction location:

Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Monday, September 7 - Friday, September 11, 2020

Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Free to the Public

Julien's Auctions live and online auction:

MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.

For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (310) 836-1818.

There are four ways to bid in this sale:

* Bid through Julien's Auctions online live in real time at JuliensLive.com.

* Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.

* Submit a bid in person

* Enter absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at juliensauctions.com.

