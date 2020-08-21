Photo: Masked TONY IOMMI And ROBERT PLANT Autograph Guitar For 'MusiCares Charity Relief Auction'

A photo of Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN) and Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) taken after the two legendary rockers signed a Gibson SG Standard '61 guitar for Julien's Auctions' MusiCares Charity Relief Auction can be found below.
Julien's Auctions recently announced the marquee lineup of items to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, taking place Wednesday, September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com with advance online bidding starting Monday, August 17.
The items offered by artists, athletes and entertainers include those by Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Tony Iommi, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and more in a charity auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.
Highlights include:
* A Gibson SG Standard '61 guitar in vintage cherry signed by Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN) and Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).
* A Paul Reed Smith limited edition Carlos Santana Abraxas SE limited edition guitar signed by Carlos Santana (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).
* Ozzy Osbourne's stage-worn ensemble of a black "Gene Meyer New York" shirt with red crystal cross and matching pants (estimate: $6,000-$8,000) and his Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).
* Ronnie Wood's signed lithograph "Decades 50's" (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).
* A long-sleeved denim button down shirt signed on the left pocket by Eric Clapton (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).
Julien's Auctions public exhibition and live auction location:
Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills
257 N. Canon Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Monday, September 7 - Friday, September 11, 2020
Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Free to the Public
Julien's Auctions live and online auction:
MusiCares Charity Relief Auction
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com registration page to bid by phone, proxy or in person, or online at JuliensLive.com to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.
For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (310) 836-1818.
There are four ways to bid in this sale:
* Bid through Julien's Auctions online live in real time at JuliensLive.com.
* Bid over the telephone through an auction house representative.
* Submit a bid in person
* Enter absentee bids. Absentee bid forms are included in the back of each catalogue, and are also available by calling Julien's Auctions or online at juliensauctions.com.
Check out the guitar signed by Tony and Robert Plant, hopefully someone with deep pockets will want it! https://t.co/eAz7HgXkfJ pic.twitter.com/UYhRCBsIot
— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 21, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).