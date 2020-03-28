Photo: GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN Wears Bandana Over His Face As Coronavirus Mask

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has taken to his Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife wearing bandanas over their faces as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. He captioned the picture: "Oh...you know, just gonna walk to the store and grab some milk and dog food....maybe a bag of nuts? @susanholmesmckagan"

As hospitals in the United States face a surge of coronavirus patients, there is a national shortage of N95 masks, which are essential for protecting health care workers and controlling the epidemic.

As a last resort, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention said that health care providers could consider using "homemade masks" — such as bandanas or scarves — to care for coronavirus patients.

"In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP (health care professionals) might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort," the CDC writes under the entry for "When No Facemasks Are Available, Options Include."

By the end of this week, more than 50% of the U.S. population will be officially urged to stay home as the country grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The governors of 24 states have issued orders shutting down most businesses.

There have been more than 614,000 confirmed cases and more than 28,000 deaths so far worldwide, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

