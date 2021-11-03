Phoenix Fire Department Launches Investigation Into Cause Of SLIPKNOT Concert Fire

The Phoenix Fire Department has launched an investigation into the bonfire that was started in the mosh pit at SLIPKNOT's concert in the city Tuesday night (November 2).

The band was performing at the Ak-Chin Pavilion as part of SLIPKNOT's "Knotfest Roadshow" when attendees set fire to a stack of lawn chairs, with the scene captured in various social media posts from fans who attended the concert. As a result, SLIPKNOT's performance was stopped for roughly 30 minutes in order to allow the fire department to put out the blaze. Due to the delay, SLIPKNOT was reportedly forced to drop "Duality" and "Spit It Out" from its set.

Just minutes earlier, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to guitarist Mick Thomson, who is turning 48 years old on Wednesday, before SLIPKNOT launched into "All Out Life".

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson told the Arizona Republic Engine Company 40 "responded to the pavilion and found a large contents fire... possibly started by bystanders at the event."

The engine company established a water supply, extending handlines off the truck to the "for an aggressive fire attack," the spokesperson reported.

"The fire was thoroughly extinguished without any extension to the major structure and no injuries were reported at the incident. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no persons were displaced at this incident."

The "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, featuring support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE, kicked off following SLIPKNOT's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25. It will wrap up at Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5 at Banc Of California Stadium.

