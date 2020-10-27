PHILM To Release 'Time Burner', First Album Following DAVE LOMBARDO's Departure

October 27, 2020 0 Comments

PHILM To Release 'Time Burner', First Album Following DAVE LOMBARDO's Departure

Metalville Records has announced the signing of Southern California avantgarde rock outfit PHILM. Comprising vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Gerry Nestler (CIVIL DEFIANCE) and bassist Pancho Tomaselli (WAR), PHILM will make its long-awaited return with its third album, "Time Burner", which is scheduled for a tentative February 2021 release. It will be the band's first album without the services of drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), who announced his departure in 2016.

States Nestler: "We are very pleased to be joining the Metalville roster for the release of 'Time Burner'. They are a solid company run by experienced industry veterans who know how to navigate in these challenging times and have everything in place to help us re-establish PHILM after being away for a time. We can't wait for the fans to finally hear 'Time Burner', which we think is our best, most well-rounded record yet. You can expect PHILM Mk II to be as heavy and uncompromising as ever, but we've also pushed our musical boundaries and innate eclecticism to new horizons."

"Time Burner" was recorded with engineer/producer Chris Sorem at Nest Recorders in Los Angeles and features Venezuelan-born, Grammy Award-winning guest percussionist Anderson Quintero on drums. PHILM has yet to announce a full-time drummer for the 2021/'22 "Time Burner" touring cycle.

Meanwhile, the song "Spanish Flowers" off "Time Burner" is featured in the eponymous animated short film directed by Ness Tomaselli and Fernando Yanes. Described as "a surreal, animated narrative involving a ritual of life and death carried out by two monks and a mourning priestess who is forced to let go of her mummified son," "Spanish Flowers" has been a selection at several notable film festivals and was the winner at the LA Independent Shorts Awards this past February.

This year, "Spanish Flowers" has also been selected into the LA Shorts International Film Festival animation category, to play along 61 other independent animated films from around the world. Accredited by the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, the prestige of the LA Shorts Fest is unparalleled, ranking amongst the top International Film Fests in the world, and running strong for 24 years — officially making it the longest-standing shorts fest in L.A.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).