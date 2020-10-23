PHILIP ANSELMO's SCOUR To Release 'Black' EP Next Month; Teaser Available

October 23, 2020

SCOUR — the extreme metal unit featuring Philip H. Anselmo (PANTERA, DOWN, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, SUPERJOINT), John Jarvis (AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED), Derek Engemann (PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, ex-CATTLE DECAPITATION), Mark Kloeppel (MISERY INDEX) and Adam Jarvis (PIG DESTROYER, MISERY INDEX) — will release its long-anticipated "Black" EP (the third in a three-part series) on November 27 (Black Friday) via Housecore Records. A teaser for the effort is available below.

Last November, SCOUR unveiled its scalding cover of BATHORY classic "Massacre". The track was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio.

Forged in 2015, SCOUR's debilitating fusion of black metal, grindcore, and thrash made its debut with the ferocious single "Dispatched". The band's debut EP, "Grey", was released the following year via Anselmo's own Housecore label. Just before a crushing performance at Hellfest, which featured a cover of the PANTERA classic "Strength Beyond Strength", the band recorded the "Red" EP at Nodferatu's Lair with Steve Berrigan (DOWN, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, EYEHATEGOD, HAARP, CLASSHOLE) at the helm. The record was mixed and mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio and released in 2017. Reaping critical hails from fans and critics alike, the recording ranked among Revolver's 20 Best Albums Of 2017, with the esteemed publication noting, "ex-PANTERA frontman Phil Anselmo has dabbled in black metal intermittently for over two decades now with side projects like CHRIST INVERSION, VIKING CROWN, EIBON, and now SCOUR, his gnarled crew of battle-tested players from PIG DESTROYER, CATTLE DECAPITATION, and others. A six-track romp through buzzing infernos and sludgy hellscapes, the supergroup's second EP, 'Red', is Anselmo's finest black-metal hour to date — no corpse paint necessary."

