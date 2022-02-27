PHILIP ANSELMO At Atlanta's 'Days Of The Dead' Horror Convention (Photos)

Former PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo is making an appearance at this weekend's installment of Days Of The Dead, a fan-run and fan-oriented horror convention, at the Sheraton in Atlanta, Georgia. A number of photos taken at the event can be seen below.

Days Of The Dead had its inaugural show in 2011 at the Wyndham Indianapolis West and has since expanded into at least seven cities nationwide (Chicago, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Louisville, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta).

A huge fan of all things horror, Anselmo in 2013 joined forces with internationally renowned, best-selling true crime author Corey Mitchell ("Hollywood Death Scenes", "Dead And Buried") to create Housecore Horror Film & Music Festival, an underground, three-day horror and heavy metal fan event that combined live concerts from some of the biggest bands in metal and hard rock with screenings of horror, true crime, and heavy metal films, music videos, and more — and special guest appearances from some of the world's most revered underground directors of horror.

In a 2010 interview with ARTISTdirect.com, Anselmo talked about when he first became a horror aficionado. "[When I was growing up] we had a black and white TV, and there was the 'Saturday Matinee', which was a horror fest," he said. "As a matter of fact, I was home alone and I saw Mario Bava's 'Black Sabbath', but that's a later memory. There was the afternoon show, and then the Saturday night show had a horror host, 'The Guru.' Honestly, the most impactful one was the 'Sunday Morning Movie' — films like 'Fiend Without A Face' and 'How Awful About Allan'. Believe it or not, those were on TV! Shit like that flipped me out. I would sneak up and beg my mother every night, 'Can I stay up and watch 'Night Gallery'?' [Laughs] I was sneaking out of bed, too, though."



Atlanta Days of the Dead all weekend! Bring the kids! @daysofthedeadhorrorcon Posted by Philip Anselmo on Friday, February 25, 2022